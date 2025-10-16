Ola Electric enters $12 billion energy storage market with home batteries

Ola Electric launched residential battery storage systems priced from ₹30,000, entering India’s ₹1-lakh-crore ($12-billion) energy storage market as the electric vehicle manufacturer seeks revenue diversification beyond two-wheelers.

The company expects battery consumption for storage systems to reach 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in a few years, potentially exceeding automotive use, as it leverages existing cell manufacturing and distribution infrastructure without additional capital expenditure.

The home batteries, branded Ola Shakti, utilise the same 4680 cell technology deployed in the company’s electric scooters and will be sold through its 4,000-store network. Deliveries begin in January 2026, with the storage market projected to reach ₹3 lakh crore ($36 billion) by 2030.

“India doesn’t face an energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director, Ola Electric. “It is a natural next step for us as we leverage our existing 4680 cell technology, Gigafactory production capabilities, and nationwide Ola network as a ready sales and distribution backbone — ensuring rapid scale without any incremental investment.” Ola Shakti is the first residential battery energy storage system (BESS) in India. It is fully designed, engineered, and manufactured in the country using the advanced 4680 Bharat Cell and the firm’s automotive battery packs. The modular design of Ola Shakti allows for multi-directional stacking and easy scalability. The compact form factor ensures simple home installation and easy servicing with accessible air filters.

Ola Shakti is available at introductory prices in four configurations: 1kW/1.5kWh at ₹29,999; 1kW/3kWh at ₹55,999; 3kW/5.2kWh at ₹1,19,999; and 6kW/9.1kWh at ₹1,59,999. The system can power air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment, with charging times as fast as two hours and backup capacity of up to 1.5 hours on full load. Ola Shakti delivers automotive-grade safety, efficiency of up to 98 per cent, and zero running and maintenance costs. Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, Shakti features instant 0 ms changeover time, operates across a wide input voltage range of 120V–290V protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations, and is fully weatherproof with IP67-rated batteries tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions.

India's power infrastructure faces critical challenges including transmission bottlenecks, delayed grid expansion, and regulatory hurdles. Over 50 GW of renewable capacity remains stranded, limiting integration and increasing costs, according to industry sources. Rising electricity demand and grid instability are fuelling residential demand for reliable backup power solutions. Addressing these issues is vital for India's clean energy transition. "I have a lot of painful memories from childhood, where I used to be the designated brother in the house who had to start a diesel generator as a child. Diesel generators are still part of the last-mile grid complementary solution in the country, and these are dirty and generate a lot of smoke," said Aggarwal. "Also, the solar solutions on rooftops don't solve energy requirements at night."

He said the company has built world-class battery and cell technology for electric mobility. “Ola Shakti extends that innovation to homes, helping them store and use clean energy intelligently,” he said. Ola Shakti is expected to compete with large players such as Tata Power (Agratas), Exide Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Waaree Energies, and AES Corporation. Ola Electric’s foray into the BESS space comes at a time when TVS Motor retained its lead in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) market in September with a 21.6 per cent share, according to an Entrackr report. Ola Electric, which had climbed to the second spot last month by surpassing Bajaj, slipped to fourth position. According to Vahan data, TVS Motor maintained its top position in September despite a 7.41 per cent month-on-month decline, recording 22,481 registrations. Overall electric two-wheeler registrations remained steady at 1,04,056 units in September.