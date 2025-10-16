Home / Companies / News / Eternal to set up subsidiary Eternal Foundation to focus on charity

Eternal to set up subsidiary Eternal Foundation to focus on charity

Eternal shared the development while announcing the results for the second quarter of FY26 (2025-26)

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, on Thursday said it plans to incorporate a new wholly owned subsidiary, Eternal Foundation, to focus on charitable and social welfare activities. 
 
“Eternal Foundation would inter alia engage in charitable and social welfare activities, including but not limited to hunger relief, health care, education, environmental sustainability, disaster response, social empowerment, animal welfare, and other public welfare programmes,” the company said in a filing with exchanges.
 
Eternal shared the development while announcing the results for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Eternal also shared plans to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary, Blinkit Foods Limited.
 

Zomato Blinkit

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

