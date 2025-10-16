Eternal to set up subsidiary Eternal Foundation to focus on charity

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, on Thursday said it plans to incorporate a new wholly owned subsidiary, Eternal Foundation, to focus on charitable and social welfare activities.

“Eternal Foundation would inter alia engage in charitable and social welfare activities, including but not limited to hunger relief, health care, education, environmental sustainability, disaster response, social empowerment, animal welfare, and other public welfare programmes,” the company said in a filing with exchanges.