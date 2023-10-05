Cytiva opens new manufacturing facility and experience center in Pune

Global life sciences company Cytiva announced on Thursday the opening of a new manufacturing facility and Experience Centre in Pune, India. The new facility will double Cytiva's manufacturing capacity in India and provide critical training programmes to accelerate the development of novel therapeutics.

The newly unveiled manufacturing facility in Pune will produce bioprocessing equipment, including tangential flow, virus filtration, and inactivation systems. The Experience Centre will offer immersive training programmes covering upstream and downstream technologies, digital solutions, and automation software.





Rajan Sankaran, Commercial General Manager, India, Cytiva, remarked, "Strengthening our manufacturing presence in India is vital to Cytiva's operations in Asia-Pacific and long-term growth strategy. We also have a pivotal role in developing and nurturing the talent required to meet the demand for biologic medicines."

The new facility will encompass a Fast Trak Centre and a centre for research and development spanning bioprocess, discovery, medical, and genomic medicine sectors.

Cytiva's 2023 Global Biopharma Resilience Index indicates that 65 per cent of biopharma executives in India expect a significant rise in biologics manufacturing over the next three years. This figure is 15 per cent above the global average. Moreover, 46 per cent of Indian biopharma executives are prioritising onshoring drug manufacturing or increasing domestic sourcing in the upcoming 12 months to bolster supply chain resilience.

Cytiva is a global life sciences company offering tools, technologies, and services to advance and expedite the development and production of therapeutics.