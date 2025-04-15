Daikin India inaugurates third research and development centre in Rajasthan

Daikin India on Tuesday inaugurated its third research and development (R&D) centre in India at Neemrana, Rajasthan. Spread across six acres with an investment of Rs 500 crore, it will support both the Indian and global markets, the company said in a release.

The R&D centre will employ over 500 engineers and will have 22 new testing laboratories suitable for developing all heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions. It is intended to increase Daikin’s manufacturing competitiveness to meet the growing export demand from overseas markets.

Naofumi Takenaka, president and chief operating officer at Daikin Industries, said, "We at Daikin strongly believe in constant innovation, and this R&D centre will help us to put channelised effort into conceptualisation of products that are technologically advanced and sustainable. India is a critical market for us, and the rationale behind setting up this R&D centre is to invest in technologies that suit domestic and foreign conditions and build products as per the demands of consumers.”

“Daikin India has so far invested Rs 2,800 crore in developing world-class infrastructure across the country, reinforcing our long-term commitment to India. The newly established R&D centre is a significant milestone in this journey and will be instrumental in positioning Daikin as a pioneer in innovation, technology, and engineering within the Indian market,” K J Jawa, chairman and managing director, Daikin India, said in the release.