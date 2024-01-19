Home / Companies / News / Dairy firm Hatsun Agro's Q3 profit rises 24%, slowest in three quarters

Dairy firm Hatsun Agro's Q3 profit rises 24%, slowest in three quarters

The Chennai-based company's profit after tax rose 23.6% to 574 million rupees ($6.91 million) in the three months ended December 31, its slowest since the 2023 March quarter

Representative image
Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Hatsun Agro Product, which sells products under brands such as Arun IceCreams and Arokya Milk, reported its slowest quarterly profit growth in three quarters, hurt by heavy floods in its home state of Tamil Nadu.

Last month, cyclone Michaung flooded a large part of the southern Indian state, which is home to 13 of Hatsun's 20 milk processing plants and, according to ICICI Securities, accounts for over half of the company's revenue.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Chennai-based company's profit after tax rose 23.6 per cent to 574 million rupees ($6.91 million) in the three months ended December 31, its slowest since the 2023 March quarter.

Total expenses, led by raw material costs, rose 11.2 per cent. This offset Hatsun's 11.3 per cent rise in revenue - the highest revenue growth the company has recorded since the 2023 March quarter, coming on the back of a productive flush season.

The flush season runs from October to February, as lower temperatures lead to higher milk production, and is used by dairies to build supply for the lean season.

Rivals Heritage Foods and Dodla Dairy will report third-quarter results later this month.

Shares of Hatsun Agro rose as much as 3.7 per cent to hit a four-month high after the results, before giving up all the gains to trade 2.1 per cent lower.

Also Read

Dairy products' stocks rally post Hatsun Agro's Q1 results; Dodla zooms 20%

Mother Dairy launches buffalo milk in Delhi-NCR at Rs 70 per litre

Indian dairy firm Hatsun Agro's Q1 profit jumps on higher milk demand

Hatsun Agro inaugurates 200th outlet under IBACO brand in Hyderabad

FSSAI begins milk, milk products' survey in 766 districts, report by Dec

Real estate firm Puravankara says plans expansion in West, South India

PepsiCo India appoints marketing chief Jagrut Kotecha as new CEO

Hyundai completes Talegaon plant acquisition, to invest Rs 6,000 cr in Maha

CDSL launches multi-lingual support for a/c statement and chatbots

Steiner AG sells its construction arm to Demathieu Bard for Rs 928 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hatsun AgroHatsun Agro ProductHatsun Agro ProductsMilk Productsmilk production

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story