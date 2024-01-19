Home / Companies / News / Steiner AG sells its construction arm to Demathieu Bard for Rs 928 cr

Steiner AG sells its construction arm to Demathieu Bard for Rs 928 cr

Demathieu Bard is an international construction group headquartered in France

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Steiner AG, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), on Friday said it has concluded the sale of its construction business subsidiary, Steiner Construction SA, to Demathieu Bard for approximately CHF 98 million (Rs 928 crore).

Demathieu Bard is an international construction group headquartered in France.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

HCC in a statement said for 2022-23, Steiner Construction posted a turnover of CHF 347 million (Rs 3,076 crore) and was operating 30 projects.

Demathieu Bard Group Managing Director Stphane Monceaux said the acquisition of Steiner Construction SA is a major milestone for the Demathieu Bard Group.

"We are strengthening our international presence and consolidating our position as a benchmark company in the construction sector. Demathieu Bard makes its biggest acquisition ever with the integration of Steiner Construction SA," he said.

Zurich-headquartered Steiner AG, which was founded in 1915, is a real estate service provider with a focus on project development.

Also Read

Decoded: All that Google's Bard Extensions does and guide on how to use it

Google working on Memory feature in Bard for contextual responses: Report

Google Bard gets the ability to analyse YouTube video content: Details

Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

Tata Consumer Products to raise $782 mn through issue of commercial papers

65% employees back in office 3-5 days a week after TCS ended WFH: CEO

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

IndiGo evaluating options to file appeal against BCAS' Rs 1.20 cr penalty

A-I CEO lists features of Airbus A350, says it's 'highly fuel efficient'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hindustan Construction CompanyWalchandnagar IndustriesHindustan MotorsReal Estate France

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story