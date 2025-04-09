Darshan Mehta, man behind building Reliance Brands, passes away at 63

Darshan Mehta, the man behind building Reliance Brands—the company under Reliance Industries that houses its luxury brands in the country—passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 63 after suffering from a sudden heart attack.

Mehta, who was a consistent mid-distance runner and an avid Himalayan trekker, is known for bringing some of the biggest names in global retail to the Indian market, including the likes of Valentino, Balenciaga, Tiffany & Co., Ermenegildo Zegna, Giorgio Armani, Bottega Veneta, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, Pottery Barn, among others.

Apart from introducing several well-known international brands to the Indian market, the company also invested in many Indian designers, including Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, Abraham & Thakore, among others.

He joined the company in 2007 when Reliance Brands was being formed, and during his 17-year stint, he not only established the company but also made it the largest player in the premium to luxury fashion and lifestyle space in India. He also launched Reliance Group’s two retail centres in Mumbai—Jio World Drive and Jio World Plaza—both situated at Bandra Kurla Complex.

Jio World Plaza is India’s largest luxury shopping address, spread over 750,000 square feet, and houses luxury brands like Bulgari, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Valentino, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Pottery Barn, among others.

Mehta was also behind the acquisition of the London-based toy chain Hamleys Global Holdings in 2019, for more than Rs 600 crore. "Darshan was a visionary leader who played a defining role in shaping India's luxury and lifestyle retail sector. With a career spanning over three decades, including impactful leadership roles at Arvind Brands and Trikaya Grey and Reliance, he introduced global brands to the Indian consumers and helped elevate the industry to new heights," Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer at Retailers Association of India said.

In November last year, he resigned from his position as managing director at Reliance Brands and took on the role of non-executive director on the board. He also assumed a mentoring role within the Reliance Group.

A chartered accountant by profession, he began his career with PwC India. Mehta went on to spend over two decades with the Lalbhai Group, where he held leadership positions at Grey Advertising (part of the Lalbhai Group before being acquired by WPP), Anagram Stock Broking, and finally as chief executive officer of Arvind Brands Limited, where he transformed a portfolio of mainstream licensed brands into a portfolio of international fashion partnerships.