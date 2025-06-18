Dassault-Reliance to build Falcon jets in India, first flight by 2028

Dassault Aviation, a French manufacturer of military aircraft and business jets, has partnered with Reliance Aerostructure Ltd (RAL), a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure, to manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in India for global markets.

The partnership was announced at the Paris Air Show on Wednesday, 18 June. With this, Dassault Aviation is set to manufacture Falcon 2000 jets outside France for the first time in its storied history.

Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL), a 51:49 joint venture between RAL and Dassault, will become the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the Falcon series, including Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X assembly programmes—the first such CoE outside France.

RAL established a partnership with Dassault through DRAL in 2017. Operations commenced with the establishment of a manufacturing facility at Mihan, Nagpur, later that year. Since delivering its first Falcon 2000 front section in 2019, DRAL has assembled over 100 major sub-sections for the aircraft. ALSO READ: ADAG stock, Reliance Infra, up 5% in weak market; what's behind the rally? Anil Ambani, founder and chairman of the Reliance Group, said: “Our partnership with Dassault Aviation represents a landmark in Reliance Group’s journey, as we work together to firmly position India as a vital hub in the global aerospace value chain. This collaboration is a powerful expression of our commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) and the ‘Make in India for the World’ initiative, showcasing India’s capability to build and deliver next-generation business jets for global markets.”

Dassault Aviation will also transfer the assembly of the front section of the Falcon 8X and Falcon 6X, in addition to the wings and full fuselage assembly of the Falcon 2000, to DRAL. The transfer of operations, combined with major facility upgrades, is expected to enable the first flight of a Falcon 2000 ‘Made in India’ from Indian soil by 2028, according to Reliance Infrastructure. The final assembly line for the Falcon 2000 will be established in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and the company already has sufficient land for this expansion, a company source said. The Nagpur facility will have a production capacity of 24 Falcon 2000 jets per year. Dassault’s order backlog for Falcon jets currently stands at around 2,150 aircraft, according to a source.

Eric Trappier, chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, said: “This new agreement, which will make DRAL the first Centre of Excellence for Falcon assembly outside France and which will eventually enable the establishment of a final assembly line for the Falcon 2000, illustrates once again our firm intent to meet our ‘Make in India’ commitments and to contribute to the recognition of India as a major partner in the global aerospace supply chain.” Dassault Aviation has delivered over 10,000 military and civil aircraft—including 2,700 Falcon jets—in more than 90 countries over the past century. It designs, manufactures and sells aircraft ranging from the Rafale fighter to the Falcon family of business jets, as well as military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.2 billion.