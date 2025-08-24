Data centre industry entering phase of unprecedented growth: Nxtra CEO

The data centre industry is entering a phase of unprecedented growth, Nxtra CEO Ashish Arora has said, adding that as AI, cloud, and digital connectivity redefines lives and work, the underlying infrastructure, too, must be future-ready technologically, operationally, and environmentally.

In its sustainability report 2025 listing out its key achievements, Nxtra by Airtel said 49 per cent of the total power consumed at core data centres was sourced from renewable energy sources.

"Data centre industry is entering a phase of unprecedented growth -- and Nxtra is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation," Arora said in the CEO message in the report.