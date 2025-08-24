Home / Companies / News / Lenders likely to resolve JAL insolvency through a challenge mode

Lenders likely to resolve JAL insolvency through a challenge mode

Lenders of Jaiprakash Associates are considering a challenge mode bidding process with applicants including Adani, Vedanta, and Dalmia as creditors face Rs 59,000 crore in claims

Incorporated in 1995, JAL has total assets worth over Rs 36,140 crore, with real estate accounting for the largest share at Rs 19,119 crore. The company reported revenues of Rs 6,568 crore in FY24.
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
The lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) are likely to invite all resolution applicants to bid for the company in a challenge mode, placing their offers in real time to match the highest bid, according to people in the know.
 
“The nuances of the challenge mode are yet to be decided as there is no legally prescribed format for a challenge. This would entail timelines and a base plan. It is expected to be conducted like a secret auction where each company would submit its bid in isolation,” said a source close to the development.
 
The five resolution applicants — Adani Group, Dalmia Group, Vedanta Group, Jindal Power (JPL), and PNC Infratech — submitted revised plans for the conglomerate after the committee of creditors (CoC) asked them to remove conditionalities in their proposals.
 
The CoC has since raised further concerns and asked bidders to submit updated plans within a week, according to people in the know.
 
Creditors’ total admitted claims against JAL stand at over Rs 59,000 crore. In all offers, banks are expected to take a haircut of up to 79 per cent of their claims.
 
The company entered insolvency on 3 June 2024. Its assets span cement, real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, and marquee developments such as Jaypee Greens, Wish Town, and the International Sports City near the upcoming Jewar Airport.
 
Most bids remain contingent on the outcome of a key legal case involving Jaiprakash’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida. Jaypee Infratech, now owned by the Mumbai-based Suraksha Group, is planning to appeal in court against the rejection of its offer by the resolution professional (RP). The RP cited lack of an adequate earnest deposit for rejecting the bid.
 
In March, the Allahabad High Court upheld the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (Yeida) decision to cancel the land allotment. The matter is now pending before the Supreme Court.
 
Meanwhile, ICICI Bank and other lenders have sought to offload their stakes in the power business of bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates by selling in the open market compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) with a face value of Rs 3,800 crore.

Topics :Jaiprakash AssociatesInsolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

