Sebi nod for LIC as public shareholder in IDBI Bank after divestment

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the reclassification of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as a public shareholder in IDBI Bank for its residual stake after completion of the lender’s strategic divestment. The reclassification is subject to conditions linked to the transaction.

IDBI Bank said in a filing with BSE that the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Government of India, had informed it of SEBI’s approval to classify LIC as a public shareholder.

One of the conditions requires LIC, the state-owned life insurer, to ensure its voting rights do not exceed 10 per cent of the total net effective voting rights in IDBI Bank. LIC is also barred from exercising direct or indirect control over the bank’s affairs.