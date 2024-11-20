Datta Power Infra signs MoU to invest Rs 5,000 cr in RE sector in Rajasthan

Datta Power Infra on Wednesday said it has signed an initial agreement with the Rajasthan government to invest around Rs 5,000 crore in the renewable energy sector.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between company representatives and officials of the state government in Jaipur, Datta Power Infra said in a statement.

Datta Power Infra looks to set up 1,000 MW renewable energy capacity, including solar, wind and hybrid projects.

The projects across across Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Nagaur, Pratapgarh and Jodhpur districts would generate jobs for 500-750 people, the company said.

Datta Power Infra CFO Rajeev Kumar Bansal said, "As we embark on a transformative journey with our investment of Rs 5,000 crore in Rajasthan's wind, solar, and wind-solar hybrid projects, we are positioning ourselves to drive sustainable growth while contributing significantly to India's renewable energy capacity.