DCDC Kidney Care receives Rs 150 crore investment from ABC Impact

DCDC Health Services, which operates dialysis centres under the DCDC Kidney Care brand, announced that it has secured an investment of Rs 150 crore from Singapore-based ABC Impact, an Asia-focused impact investor backed by Temasek.

DCDC Health currently operates more than 200 centres across India under the public-private partnerships (PPP) mode. There are company-owned standalone clinics, serving more than 20,000 patients annually.

The investment from ABC aims to support DCDC’s expansion plans, facilitating the rollout of over 150 new clinics across the country in the coming months.

Commenting on the development, DCDC founder and CEO Aseem Garg said the company is also planning to extend its solutions to countries beyond India.

DCDC currently delivers nearly 100,000 dialysis sessions per month, serving the economically weaker sections in India.

It is estimated that over 1.5 million people in India are living with end-stage renal disease and require dialysis three times a week. However, many face barriers with high treatment costs, lack of available facilities and inconsistent quality of care.

“These challenges disproportionately affect low-income families, who often struggle to afford the cost of treatment or are forced to stop treatment altogether,” the company said in a statement.

Sugandhi Matta, chief impact officer, ABC Impact, said that with the growing burden of kidney disease in India, increasing access to quality dialysis is both a healthcare and economic necessity.

“By supporting DCDC’s growth, we aim to help more patients receive life-saving treatment closer to home, reducing the financial and logistical barriers they currently face,” she said.

Among DCDC’s existing shareholders are Danish government- owned investment fund IFU and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“IFU’s investment is made through the Danish SDG Investment Fund, which is backed by the Danish State, large Danish pension funds and other private and institutional investors,” the company added.