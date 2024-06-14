Home / Companies / News / Diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring rise over 25% in 2023: Report

Diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring rise over 25% in 2023: Report

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector employs the largest percentage of LGBTQIA+ talent at 18-20 per cent, followed by the IT sector at 15-18 per cent

Diversity
Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As India Inc is inching towards becoming more inclusive, a report has revealed that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) hiring has gone up over 25 per cent from 2022 to 2023.

"With industry data indicating that DE&I hiring in India increased over 25 per cent between 2022 and 2023, it reflects a strong commitment to diversity hiring among companies," Sachin Alug, CEO of global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services, said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said NLB Services hired 10-15 per cent more from the LGBTQIA+ community over the past 3-4 years.

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector employs the largest percentage of LGBTQIA+ talent at 18-20 per cent, followed by the IT sector at 15-18 per cent, and consulting sector at 12-15 per cent, he said.

Major tier-I cities are leading in hiring across diverse groups based on job share percentages, but tier II cities like Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kochi, and Lucknow are also making significant progress in promoting recruitment of LGBTQIA+ talent, he added.

Also Read

Tech companies planning to step up hiring in tier-2, tier-3 cities in 2024

India reports sixth strongest hiring outlook globally in Sept qtr: Survey

IT giants Cognizant and Capgemini hired 150,000 fewer employees in 2023

Indian firms report strongest hiring outlook for Jun quarter 2024 globally

Women's day: Gender diversity, inclusion a strategic necessity for biz

Leave voluntarily or get sacked: Paytm tells section of employees

Nykaa to scale up beauty, fashion businesses in next 3 years: CEO Nayar

RBI puts Rs 1.45 cr fine on Central Bank of India for non-compliance order

SBI sanctioned 20,000 digital small biz loans up to Rs 50 lakh since Dec

Adani Enterprises promoters raise stake in company by 2.02% to 73.95%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :workplace diversityOffice

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story