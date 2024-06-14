Home / Companies / News / RBI puts Rs 1.45 cr fine on Central Bank of India for non-compliance order

RBI puts Rs 1.45 cr fine on Central Bank of India for non-compliance order

The RBI had conducted a statutory inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2022) of the Central Bank of India with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2022

Central Bank of India
In another release, the RBI said a penalty of Rs 96.4 lakh has been imposed on Sonali Bank PLC for non-compliance with certain norms, including KYC Directions, 2016.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 7:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.45 crore on the Central Bank of India for non-compliance with certain directions related to 'loans and advances' and 'customer protection'.

The RBI had conducted a statutory inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2022) of the Central Bank of India with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A notice was issued to the bank, advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the directions, the RBI said.

After considering the bank's response, the RBI found that charges against the bank were sustained.

The bank sanctioned a working capital demand loan to a Corporation against amounts receivable from the government by way of subsidies.

It also failed to credit (shadow reversal) the amount involved in a few instances of unauthorised electronic transactions to the customer's account within the stipulated time.

In another release, the RBI said a penalty of Rs 96.4 lakh has been imposed on Sonali Bank PLC for non-compliance with certain norms, including KYC Directions, 2016.

In both cases, the RBI said the penalties were based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transactions or agreements entered into by the entities with their customers.

Also Read

Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi: A look at fines in other nations

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Gaikwad fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi, Jal Board to deploy 200 teams

Camlin Fine Sciences up 10% on acquiring Belgium based animal food firm

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

SBI sanctioned 20,000 digital small biz loans up to Rs 50 lakh since Dec

Adani Enterprises promoters raise stake in company by 2.02% to 73.95%

Axis Bank expanding branches to raise more deposits: Deputy MD Rajiv Anand

Minda Corp partners with Taiwan firm to locally produce sunroof for PVs

USFDA closes inspection of Lupin's facility with zero 483 observations

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :RBICentral Bank of India

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story