Decathlon aims to scale sourcing from India to $3 billion by 2030

French sports retailer Decathlon on Tuesday said it will increase sourcing of goods from India for its global operations to $3 billion by 2030.

Decathlon has been sourcing from India for the last 25 years and is committed to its "Make in India" vision and its focus on local production capabilities to serve both domestic and global markets, the company said.

This growth will be driven by a focused push in high-potential categories such as footwear, fitness equipment, and technical textiles, which will be designed to meet the evolving demands of both Indian consumers and global markets, it added.

"Currently, India accounts for 8 per cent of Decathlon's global sourcing quantities," the French retailer in a statement, adding that the goal is to scale this to 15 per cent by 2030.

"Currently, India accounts for 8 per cent of Decathlon's global sourcing quantities," the French retailer in a statement, adding that the goal is to scale this to 15 per cent by 2030.

For the India retail operations, Decathlon's local sourcing is over 70 per cent of the quantities sold in India in 2025. "This figure is expected to rise to 90 per cent by 2030, reinforcing the brand's focus on its local sourcing strategy," according to Decathlon. Decathlon's local production ecosystem includes a Design Centre supported by 113 manufacturing sites, 83 suppliers, and 7 production offices across India. "India has evolved into a cornerstone of Decathlon's global production ecosystem -- not just in terms of scale, but in its ability to deliver quality, innovation, and speed," Frederic Merlevede, Head of Decathlon Production said.

Merlevede further noted that, "Our long-term investment in India reflects the deep trust we've built with our partners and the strong potential we see in key categories like footwear, fitness equipment, and beyond". Last year, Decathlon had announced to invest 100 million euros (around Rs 933 crore) in India, it is one of the fastest growing markets, to expand retail footprint and manufacturing operations. Decathlon currently operates 132 stores across 55 cities in India. In FY'24 Decathlon generated over Rs 4,000 crore revenue in India and became profitable in FY24 posting gains of Rs 197.19 crore, according to an RoC filing by the company.