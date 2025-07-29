Brigade to launch 405 luxury homes in Hyderabad with ₹970 crore target

Bengaluru-based real estate major Brigade Group has signed joint development agreements (JDAs) for 1 million square feet of residential development—Brigade Citadel 2 and Citadel 3—in Moti Nagar, Hyderabad, the same location where it launched Brigade Citadel in January 2021. According to the company’s statement, the new projects have a projected revenue potential of ₹970 crore and are intended to build on the success and momentum of the first phase.

Spread across 10 acres of prime land, the developments will offer 405 luxury residences tailored to the aspirations of modern homebuyers. Located within the same established micromarket as Brigade Citadel, these two new launches mark a strategic expansion in one of the Group’s key South Indian markets.

ALSO READ: Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date “This expansion marks a strategic step in our scalable and sustainable growth in Hyderabad, one of our key focus markets in South India. Our aim is to deliver high-quality, premium living experiences for our stakeholders. These meticulously designed luxury apartments embody our vision to create lasting communities and iconic landmarks that redefine Hyderabad’s skyline. We will continue to scout for land parcels that align with our growth vision, design philosophy, and standards of quality,” said Amar Mysore, executive director, Brigade Enterprises Limited. Brigade noted that the projects will offer 3 and 4 BHK homes nestled within low-rise, exclusive enclaves. With a focus on architecture, open space planning, and resident wellbeing, these developments are focused in the luxury segment.