Nayara taps Indian IT firm Rediff.com after Microsoft suspends service

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy, recently sanctioned by the European Union, has turned to domestic firm Rediff.com after the US tech giant Microsoft suspended IT services, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Nayara, which has condemned the sanctions, said on Monday it had filed a case against Microsoft in the Delhi High Court over its withdrawal of services.

Nayara, a major buyer of Russian oil that is 49 per cent owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, has struggled with disruptions since coming under European Union sanctions this month targeting Russia over its war in Ukraine, including trimming refinery runs.