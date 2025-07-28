IDFC First Bank's MFI stress to bottom out in the next 2 quarters

IDFC First Bank expects stress in its microfinance book to bottom out in the next couple of quarters, after which it will start growing its book, albeit in a measured way, said V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank. He added that the bank will put the proposal of the board set to Warburg Pincus's arm – Currant Sea Investments B.V. – to vote in the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), after reworking the terms to make it acceptable to shareholders. The bank is confident that it will secure the required votes this time.

“In microfinance, the environment was not friendly for disbursals. But we feel that in the next couple of quarters we will see the back of the crisis, and the credit costs should bottom out, and provisions would completely bottom out,” Vaidyanathan said in an interaction with Business Standard, adding that the bank will grow the book because it is a very important sector and meets priority sector requirements.

ALSO READ: US visa update: B1/B2 interview waiver window cut from 48 to 12 months “It is profitable, and it is also an essential part of India after all. But we will do it in a very measured way, by keeping it fully covered by CGFMU insurance,” he said. Earlier, in his message to the shareholders, Vaidyanathan had expressed regret that he had not insured the bank’s microfinance portfolio from the start, as the business has been prone to crises every 5-8 years in some state or another. The bank, from January 2024 onwards, started insuring the disbursals of microfinance loans under the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU).

Commenting on the issue of the board seat for Warburg Pincus’s arm – Currant Sea Investments B.V. – which was denied by the shareholders of the bank in May, Vaidyanathan said, “We feel it will be sorted because we have clarified the issues and also reworked terms where necessary. And we are putting it to vote by the shareholders in the annual general meeting (AGM) in the next four days, by the 29th. We are quite confident we will secure the votes. So, that is a very big positive.” In May, shareholders of the bank rejected a special resolution seeking approval for US-based private equity giant Warburg Pincus LLC’s affiliate Currant Sea Investments B.V. to nominate a non-retiring non-executive director to the bank’s board. The special resolution received 64.1 per cent of votes, falling short of the required 75 per cent threshold needed for it to pass.

Warburg Pincus LLC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) had collectively invested ₹7,500 crore in the bank through a preferential equity issue, aimed at supporting its next phase of growth. Warburg Pincus, through Currant Sea Investments B.V., invested ₹4,876 crore, while ADIA put in ₹2,624 crore via its wholly owned subsidiary Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC. With the current fund raise, the bank has raised ₹21,000 crore in the last five years. The bank will look to raise capital going forward. ALSO READ: India's industrial production grows 1.5% in June, driven by manufacturing “The good news is that the market has always given us capital at a fair price, well above book value per share. Once our own return on equity (RoE) crosses 15 per cent, we can become self-sufficient. That’s the only way to build a lasting institution, raise capital, build a good business, build RoE, and become self-sufficient,” Vaidyanathan said, adding that converting a DFI into a bank does consume a lot of capital. “This happened earlier even at ICICI in its early days when converting from a DFI to a bank,” he said.