Home / Companies / News / Decided to move on but will continue till new successor, says SPNI CEO

Decided to move on but will continue till new successor, says SPNI CEO

In a statement, Singh who has had a 25-year tenure at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said after nearly 44 years in his career, he is ready to move to advisory roles

Sony
Sony(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 12:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sony Pictures Networks India Managing Director and CEO NP Singh on Friday said he has decided to move on but will continue to be in his current role till a successor is found.

In a statement, Singh who has had a 25-year tenure at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said after nearly 44 years in his career, he is "ready to focus on social change and shift from operational roles to advisory ones".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I will continue to lead SPNI until we find the right person to take over. We have begun a structured succession planning process for my successor and hope to have exciting news to share in the near future. Finding the right fit is our top priority," Singh added.

Reiterating that his commitment to SPNI and its success remains strong, Singh said, "During my time here, we have established industry benchmarks, expanded our reach, and achieved many noteworthy accomplishments."

He further said, "I am dedicated to ensuring our legacy of success continues and grows under the new leadership."

Sony Group Corp, the Japanese parent of SPNI, had pushed for Singh to lead the merged entity proposed to be formed after amalgamation with India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) before calling off the $10 billion deal in January this year.

The deal announced more than two years back, collapsed following a stalemate over who would lead the merged entity and also due to failure to meet closing conditions by ZEEL despite a month's extension of deadline.

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Prime Video, Sony launch 'Sony Pictures - Stream' in India at Rs 399

We will find another opportunity in India post Zee merger collapse: Sony

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

Shriram Life posts FY24 PAT at Rs 158 cr, new business premium rises 62%

Adani Enterprises recovers all stock mkt losses sparked by Hindenburg

Indian Overseas Bank aims to open 88 new branches in FY2024-25, says CEO

Paytm considering reduction of workforce by 20% amid rising employee costs

Tata Power planning to raise $1 bn loan for clean energy projects

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :sony pictures indiaSony Pictures NetworksSony IndiaSony MusicIndian music industry

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story