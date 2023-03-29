Home / Companies / News / Dedicated mfg unit, two launches in FY24 form part of HMSI's grand EV plan

Capacity of plant in Karnataka would be ramped up in phases to produce one million units by 2030

Deepak Patel |Business Standard | New Delhi
Dedicated mfg unit, two launches in FY24 form part of HMSI's grand EV plan

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), India’s second largest two-wheeler maker, on Wednesday announced its grand electric vehicle (EV) roadmap that includes establishing a dedicated EV factory and launching two EVs in 2023-24.

Established two-wheeler makers Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motors have already launched their electric scooters in India.

Under the roadmap, HMSI would set up a dedicated EV manufacturing facility called 'Factory E' at its Narsapura plant in Karnataka. Factory E’s capacity would be ramped up in phases to produce one million units by 2030, said the company’s MD & CEO Atsushi Ogata.

He added that the company will launch two electric scooters in 2023-24. The first scooter will be a mid-range fixed-battery vehicle. The second will be a swappable battery-run vehicle.

Ogata said the company will expand its exports from India significantly. Currently, it ships 18 models to 38 countries. In FY24, it would be exporting 20 models to 58 countries.

About four per cent of 15.3 million two-wheelers sold in India in 2022 were electric two-wheelers, shows Vahan data.

Relatively new companies such as Ola Electric, Hero Electric, Okinawa and Ampere, are the top four players in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, with about 60 per cent market share.

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

