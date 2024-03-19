Deepinder Goyal launches 'Pure Veg Mode' to woo vegetarian customers

Zomato founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday announced the launch of a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” for customers who have a 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preference.

“India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedbacks we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled,” said Goyal on Tuesday.

Pure Veg Mode will consist of a curation of restaurants that serve only pure vegetarian food. They will exclude all restaurants which serve any non-vegetarian food item.

“Our dedicated Pure Veg Fleet will only serve orders from these pure vegetarian restaurants. This means that a non-vegetarian meal, or even a vegetarian meal served by a non-vegetarian restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet,” said Goyal. “Please note that this Pure Veg Mode, or the Pure Veg Fleet doesn’t serve or alienate any religious or political preference.”

In the future, Zomato plans to add more specialised fleets for special customer needs. “For example, there's a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers which prevent your cake from getting smudged during delivery,” said Goyal.

This feature will see a phased rollout across the country in the next few weeks. “We remain committed to listening to our customers and serving our community in the best possible way,” said Goyal.