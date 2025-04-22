Delhi HC asks Ramdev to take down videos over 'sharbat jihad' remark

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Tuesday pulled up Patanjali founder and yoga guru Ramdev for his “sherbet jihad” comments allegedly aimed at Hamdard’s drink Rooh Afza, describing the remarks as “indefensible” and saying they “shock the conscience of the court”.

During the hearing on Hamdard’s plea seeking the removal of the videos from social media, Ramdev gave an undertaking that he would take down the videos and posts featuring comments about Rooh Afza.

Earlier this month, while promoting Patanjali’s rose sherbet, Ramdev claimed that the money earned from Hamdard’s Rooh Afza is used to build madrasas and mosques. In the video, introducing Patanjali’s rose sherbet, Ramdev said, “A certain company makes sherbet… but their proceeds go to build mosques. Our proceeds will go to build gurukuls.”

He also said that just like “love jihad”, this was “sherbet jihad”. Later, he defended his remark, saying that he did not name any brand or community.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Ramdev and Patanjali Foods, told the Delhi HC that the videos in question, which included controversial terms such as ‘sherbet jihad’, would be taken down immediately.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Hamdard, told the court that it was a deeply disturbing case that went beyond disparagement of Rooh Afza and was about creating a “communal divide”. He said Ramdev’s remarks resembled hate speech, as they attacked Hamdard on the basis of religion. Rohatgi also said that Ramdev, who has a well-established brand, could sell his products without targeting others.

Rohatgi further referred to Supreme Court proceedings where suo motu contempt had been initiated against Patanjali Ayurved cofounders Ramdev and Balkrishna, requiring them to issue an apology for publishing misleading advertisements against allopathic medicines. Meanwhile, Nayar told the court that his clients, Patanjali and Ramdev, were not against any religion, but the court did not accept this argument.

The court then directed Ramdev to file an affidavit undertaking that he would refrain from making any statements, advertisements, or social media posts in the future against Hamdard. Ramdev was given five days to file the affidavit. The matter will next be heard on May 1.

Rooh Afza, which dominates India’s sherbet market and is especially visible in mom-and-pop stores during summer, is a readymade drink that can be mixed with milk or water. It is also commonly sold from large vessels on roadside carts. Rooh Afza has been rooted in India for over a century.

The drink had a modest beginning in 1907, created by Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed to help people stay cool in summers. The brand was launched by Hamdard at a Unani (traditional healing system) clinic in the bylanes of Old Delhi.

According to media reports, Rooh Afza has a turnover of over ₹500 crore and falls under Hamdard Foods India, the food division of Hamdard Laboratories. Hamdard’s portfolio also includes other over-the-counter products like Safi and Sualin, among others.

After Majeed’s death, his wife took over the company in 1922. It was first run by their elder son, Hakim Abdul Hameed, who later brought his younger brother, Hakim Mohammed Said, into the business. In 1948, Said moved to Pakistan and went on to establish Hamdard Pakistan in Karachi.

With inputs from Sharleen D’Souza