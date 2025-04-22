Juspay establishes an entity in Singapore as part of APAC expansion

Payments infrastructure platform Juspay on Tuesday established an entity in Singapore as part of its expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

The Bengaluru-based company partnered with digital travel platform Agoda to implement its full-stack orchestration and reconciliation service across the region.

Juspay has a presence across markets such as India, United States of America (US), United Kingdom (UK), Brazil and Singapore. It has teams spanning 1,200 members across these regions.

“Our expansion into Singapore positions us at the heart of the dynamic Asia Pacific market, where we can work closely with merchants to tackle their unique challenges. We aim to empower them with the reliable, scalable, and highly performant payment infrastructure that has made us a trusted partner for leading enterprises worldwide,” said Sheetal Lalwani, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), Juspay.

The company plans to expand its Singapore team while adding more enterprise merchants in the region.

“We intend to scale our team in Singapore and address the challenges being faced by enterprises in managing global payments like optimising transaction costs, improving authorisation rates and enhancing payment experience with local payment methods,” said Nakul Kothari, head of APAC and Middle East, Juspay.

Also Read

Juspay serves more than 500 merchants globally, processing more than 200 million transactions daily with over $900 billion in annual total processed value.

It secured $60 million as part of its Series D funding round through a combination of primary and secondary investments.

The fundraise and expansion came days after the company open-sourced its payments orchestration platform. This followed moves by major payment aggregators, including PhonePe, Razorpay, Cashfree Payments and Paytm, to ask their merchant partners to discontinue use of third-party routers such as Juspay.