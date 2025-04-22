HMIL signs MoU with IOC to explore mass use of hydrogen fuel cell vehicle

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to explore the viability of mass use of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in India.

As a part of the MoU, the South Korean carmaker has handed over one Hyundai Nexo — a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle — to Indian Oil for conducting real-world tests on Indian roads.

In India, the Nexo made its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 and was showcased again at the Auto Expo 2023, highlighting Hyundai's interest in introducing hydrogen-powered vehicles to the Indian market. India currently does not have widespread hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.

HMIL stated that, as per the MoU, the trial will go on for two years. During this period, HMIL and Indian Oil will evaluate the longevity and operational reliability of the Nexo over an estimated distance of 40,000 km.

"A total cost of ownership (TCO) assessment, including periodic maintenance, will also be conducted to provide critical insights into the long-term economic and environmental benefits of adopting hydrogen-powered vehicles for the Indian market," the company informed.

Unsoo Kim, managing director, HMIL, said: “Together, we seek to unlock the potential of green hydrogen as a transformative energy source, making it accessible, affordable, and sustainable. We are confident this collaboration will serve as a critical step in demonstrating the potential of hydrogen as an alternate sustainable fuel source in the times to come.”

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Mahindra & Mahindra are among the other leading Indian automotive companies exploring hydrogen fuel cell technology. Last month, Tata Motors began trials of India's first hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks. These trials will go on for 24 months.

Ashok Leyland is also developing hydrogen-powered trucks, targeting a commercial launch by October 2026. Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra was one of the early movers in this space, laying foundational work for future fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) advancements.