Lord's Mark eyes ₹950 crore revenue as reverse merger nears BSE listing

Lord’s Mark Industries, a diversified business group, is gearing up for a public listing via the reverse merger route and is targeting revenue of Rs 650 crore in FY25, scaling it up to Rs 950 crore in FY26. The company, which has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is in the final stages of completing its listing process on the BSE, expected to conclude within the next 90 to 120 days.

The group will be merging with Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Limited entirely as part of its reverse merger plan, enabling a backdoor listing and access to capital markets to fund its next phase of growth. While the reverse merger will cover the entire Lord’s Mark group, the company plans to subsequently demerge its medtech division into a separate listed entity.

Lord’s Mark, which operates across diagnostics, medtech and renewable energy, is placing strong bets on its remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology to drive global expansion. The company is entering the US market with its AI-powered, contactless RPM devices, and has plans to expand into Europe, Australia and West Asia.

“The US will be a significant growth driver with our innovative RPM systems. We’ve already secured a $1 million order there and are building hospital partnerships,” said Sachidanand Upadhyay, managing director of Lord’s Mark Industries. The RPM business is being led through a Texas-based subsidiary, where it holds a 75 per cent stake, along with in-house manufacturing in Bengaluru and R&D support from centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The company will use a direct-to-hospital sales strategy to penetrate the lucrative American market, where the demand for step-down ICU solutions is rapidly increasing.

The contactless RPM system, described by Upadhyay as a “step-down ICU”, enables AI-powered, non-invasive monitoring of multiple patient vitals — from heart rate to oxygen saturation and sleep patterns — with alerts up to 48 hours before cardiovascular events. “One nurse can monitor up to 100 patients remotely, significantly cutting nursing hours in high-cost markets like the US,” he said.

Beyond the US, Lord’s Mark has set its sights on further international expansion into the European Union, Australia and West Asia, leveraging its US FDA-approved RPM technology and anticipating CE certification for the European markets soon.

Beyond medtech, Lord’s Mark is also investing heavily in R&D for early cancer detection technologies. The company has seen promising breakthroughs in oral cancer diagnostics and is now working on breast, cervical and colon cancer detection solutions. It is collaborating with premier institutions such as Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and IIT Bombay to accelerate product development.

With exports expected to contribute 15–20 per cent of overall revenues in the next 3–5 years from the current 2 per cent, the company is betting big on its technology-driven healthcare solutions to tap both domestic and international markets.