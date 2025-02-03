Delhi HC junks 1,891 cr award against NTPC in dispute with OP Jindal Group

The Delhi High Court (HC) has set aside a Rs 1,891 crore arbitral award against the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). In its January 30 judgment, uploaded on Monday, a single bench of the HC ruled that the arbitral award was "patently illegal and perverse". "The court considers that the impugned award in totality has to be set aside as having been passed on the wrong premises and falls into the category of 'perverse' and 'patently illegal.' The parties shall be free to avail the appropriate legal remedies," the HC's January 30 order stated. The arbitral award against NTPC was granted to Jindal Infralogistics Limited (Jindal ITF), a part of the OP Jindal Group.

The arbitration was related to delays in constructing the infrastructure required to transport coal to the Farakka thermal power plant in West Bengal.

In 2011, NTPC, Jindal ITF, and the Inland Waterways Authority of India signed a seven-year tripartite agreement for the transportation of coal through National Waterway 1 to the power plant.

The Farakka plant, managed and controlled by NTPC, had contracted Jindal ITF to build the infrastructure for transporting imported coal.

The infrastructure was to be completed in two phases:

Phase I was scheduled to be completed within 15 months from the date of signing the agreement.

Phase II was to be completed within 24 months.

However, there was a delay of 385 days in completing Phase I and 674 days for Phase II.

As a result, NTPC terminated the agreement with Jindal ITF, following which the latter initiated arbitration proceedings against NTPC in late 2016.

In 2019, the arbitral tribunal awarded Rs 1,891 crore to Jindal ITF, citing wrongful termination of the tripartite agreement.

NTPC challenged the award in the Delhi HC, arguing that it was "contrary to the provisions" of the tripartite agreement and "contrary to the established legal principles of law".