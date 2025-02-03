Metropolis Healthcare, Roche team up to launch HPV DNA testing in India

Metropolis Healthcare on Monday announced its collaboration with Roche Diagnostics India and Neighbouring Markets to introduce self-sampling human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA test for cervical cancer screening in India.

“The HPV test will be rolled out on February 4 to coincide with World Cancer Day,” an official with Metropolis said. While Roche is involved in developing the test, Metropolis will work on distribution across the country.

The companies did not disclose the pricing of the tests.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), India contributes to 21 per cent of the world’s total cases of cervical cancer. “The country also accounts for nearly 79,000 deaths among Indian women each year, which is roughly two thirds of diagnosed cases,”the company added.

Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2020 adds that only about 1.9 per cent women in India are currently being screened for cervical cancer.

Commonly cervical cancer screening is conducted through visual inspection of the cervix with acetic acid (VIA) and Pap smear test. A conventional Pap smear typically costs between Rs 500 and Rs 700, while an advanced Pap smear using liquid-based cytology is generally priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500.

A HPV DNA test, on the other hand, may cost upwards of Rs 2,000.

Sandeep Sewlikar, head, medical and scientific affairs, regulatory affairs and quality at Roche Diagnostics India, added that they believe HPV DNA screening is cost effective as the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends every woman to undergo this test every five to ten years, compared to a Pap smear, which is recommended once every three years. “In the long-term, HPV DNA screening results in reduced follow-ups and fewer number of tests over a lifetime,”he added.

Tripti Raheja, Lead Consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said that while HPV DNA tests can detect presence of high-risk HPV viruses in the cervix that can lead to cancer earlier than a Pap smear, self-testing may not be advisable.

“As the sample is to be taken from the cervix for any cervical cancer screening, it is advisable that sampling should be undertaken by a gynaecologist only as it reduces any chances of sampling error,” she said.

Roche claims that its test detects fourteen high-risk HPV genotypes in a single tube and is a clinically validated, FDA-approved, and WHO-prequalified solution.

According to the company, the launch of this test aims to expand access to cervical cancer screening across India by making early detection more convenient for women, including those in Tier 2, 3 and 4 towns.

Commenting that the expansion plan with regards to test kits delivery will be in a phased manner, Kirti Chadha, chief scientific and innovations officer, and senior oncopathologist at Metropolis Healthcare said that the company will strengthen its presence in Tier 1 and metro cities, followed by a gradual extension into Tier 2,3 and 4 cities.

“We will prioritise cities based on women population to ensure maximum accessibility and impact,” she added.

Roche Diagnostics India and Metropolis are also looking at launching public awareness campaigns to encourage women to opt for self-sampling.

“Together, we will conduct clinician and obstetrician and gynaecologist (OB-GYN) outreach across India to partner with them to drive adoption of cervical cancer self-sampling,” Sewlikar said.

“Our cobas HPV DNA test provides women with a solution that allows them to overcome the potential embarrassment and discomfort that some may feel about undergoing cervical cancer screening process,” said Rishubh Gupta, managing director, Roche Diagnostics India and Neighbouring Markets.