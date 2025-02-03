Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suzuki Motorcycle sales rise 14%, Ashok Leyland's up 8% in January

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 8 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 17,213 units in January

Suzuki Motorcycle V Storm SX. PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycle India official website
(V Storm SX)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said its total sales spiked 14 per cent at 108,921 units in January over the same month of last year.

The company, which is the two-wheeler arm of the Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation, had sold a total of 95,762 units in January 2024, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

The domestic sales during the previous month was up 9 per cent 87,834 units compared to 80,511 units sold in the same month last year while the exports saw a strong 38 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching 21,087 units in January 2025, as against 15,251 units in the period year-ago, the company said.

Suzuki Motorcycle also added that with the close of January 2025, it has achieved cumulative sales of 10,40,025 units in FY 2024-25 so far, surpassing its annual production capacity of 10 lakh units. 

  Ashok Leyland

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 8 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 17,213 units in January.
 
The company had reported sales of 15,939 units in January of last fiscal.
 
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles stood at 11,384 units as compared to 10,218 units in the year-ago period, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.
 
Light commercial vehicle sales stood at 5,829 units last month as compared with 5,721 units in January of last fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Ashok LeylandSuzuki Motorcycle Indiaautomobile industry

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

