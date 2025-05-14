Delhi HC sets aside arbitral tribunal order entitling Zostel stake in OYO

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside an arbitral award that had entitled Zostel to up to a 7 per cent stake in Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Sachin Datta passed the order in response to a petition filed by OYO under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. Section 34 outlines the procedure for challenging an arbitral award in court.

The arbitral award, passed on 6 March 2021, had ruled that Zostel was entitled to specific performance of OYO’s obligations under a term sheet but did not direct the allotment of shares. However, the tribunal had allowed Zostel to pursue proceedings for the execution of definitive agreements. It found that OYO had breached a binding agreement after acquiring Zostel Hospitality, which owned ZO Rooms.