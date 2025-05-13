The e-commerce giant’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming platform, Prime Video, will include ‘limited advertisements’ from 17 June to fuel its investment in content.

Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than TV channels and other streaming services. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership,” the over-the-top (OTT) platform informed its subscribers in India. “Starting 17 June 2025,movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements. This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time. We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than TV channels and other streaming services. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership,” the over-the-top (OTT) platform informed its subscribers in India.

Prime Video users can opt for an advertisement-free version for an additional Rs 699 per year or Rs 129 per month from 17 June. Amazon MX Player, which operates through the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) model, will not be available in an advertisement-free version under this arrangement.

Prime Video has not specified by how much it will increase its investment in content following this move. Till now, Prime Video and Netflix operated through the SVOD model in India. With this step, Prime Video will join JioHotstar in offering customers the option to go ad-free. In the US and other countries, Prime Video has already introduced advertisements in its streaming service.

This follows a statement released in October 2024 via its blog, where the platform had announced plans to include advertisements to generate funds for content investments in 2025.

Prime Video added in its statement that there will be no other changes to Prime membership. Prime members will continue to enjoy a wide range of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits at no additional cost.