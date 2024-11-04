Dell laptops named TRA's 2024 Most Desired Brand, iPhone & Titan follow

Dell Laptops were voted the most desired brand in TRA's 2024 Brand Desire Report for the fourth consecutive year. The tenth edition of the report derived its rankings from in-depth interviews with more than 2,500 consumer influencers across 16 Indian cities. Apple iPhone came in second, followed by Titan Watches in third place.

Top 5 most desired brands in India

The list of the top five most desired brands is headed by Dell Laptops, with Apple iPhone making an impressive rise of three spots to claim second place. Titan Watches holds the third position, while Sony Televisions saw a substantial jump, moving from eleventh to fourth. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) completes the top five, advancing by eight ranks within the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Significant advancements were also made by Honda Motorcycles and Maruti Suzuki, which climbed 32 and 26 ranks, respectively, to secure spots in the top ten.

Category-wise most desired brands

The report revealed that fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) remains the largest super-category with 155 brands, followed by food & beverage (119 brands), automobile (106 brands), and personal accessories (72 brands). Together, these sectors make up over half (52.3 per cent) of the top 1000 list.

Additionally, seven categories garnered the most consumer interest: Air conditioners (19 brands), mobile phones (18), televisions (17), SUV brands (15), four-wheeler manufacturers (13), motorcycle brands-light (13), and skincare (13). Combined, these categories contributed 108 brands, indicating high competition in these sectors.

Major rank changes

The biggest advancements in rankings were seen with Philips in the food processor category, which rose by 687 ranks. This was closely followed by Bella Vita in deodorants and perfumes, climbing 680 ranks, Arun in ice creams, advancing by 677 ranks, Tissot in premium watches with an increase of 674 ranks, and Tesla in electric cars, rising 653 ranks.

On the other hand, there were significant rank drops as well. Reliance Mall experienced the most substantial fall, dropping by 731 ranks. Other notable declines included Dabur Red Ayurvedic Toothpaste, which fell by 687 ranks, Godrej in the consumer electronics category with a decrease of 659 ranks, and Britannia Bread, which dropped by 561 ranks.

TRA Research’s CEO N Chandramouli noted that this list is a reflection of changing consumer desires and serves as a guide for businesses aiming to align with market trends. The report also noted 341 new brands debuting in the top 1000.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of consumer preferences, adaptability is paramount... This report not only highlights current market attitude but also serves as a valuable guide for businesses, enabling them to craft products and experiences that align deeply with consumer expectations," Chandramouli said.