Alliance Insurance Brokers plans entry into aquaculture, RE, aviation

Over the years, Alliance Insurance Brokers has increased its footprint across 14 cities in the country and is working with 14 countries globally

Insurance
The company is covering around 20-22 prominent sectors, insuring more than 4,000 clients. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 3:43 PM IST
Alliance Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, which has completed 21 years of operation, is looking to expand into new sectors like aquaculture, renewable energy, aviation and M&A, among others.

The company is also getting into the affinity insurance segment and tying up with banks, NBFCs and consumer durables to provide security on either the loans disbursed or the products purchased, Alliance Insurance Brokers said in a statement on Monday.

Over the years, Alliance Insurance Brokers has increased its footprint across 14 cities in the country and is working with 14 countries globally.

The company is covering around 20-22 prominent sectors, insuring more than 4,000 clients.

It has insured over 3,000 international sports events up to date, which cover tournament events such as T20 World Cup and FIFA World Cup.

The company enjoys a considerable 45 per cent market share in the raw and unpolished diamond insurance market in India, it said.

In the media and entertainment industry, it said, Alliance has insured over 1,000 films and web series that have been covered under its insurance policies.

Apart from this, Alliance has provided end-driven, customised insurance solutions for the growth and stability of more than 3,000 small and medium enterprises.

"We have continually strived to resolve the needs of multiple industries, which are equally important as health, life and motor, however, the insurers providing such a wide range of insurance coverage is very limited in the country," Alliance Insurance Brokers co-founder and director Aatur Thakkar said.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

