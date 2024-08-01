Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot Plus AI laptop launched in India: Check details

Dell Latitude 7455 is based on Windows 11 on ARM, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. It is among the first wave of enterprise-oriented laptops in India based on Microsoft Copilot Plus platform

Dell Latitude 7455
Dell Latitude 7455
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
US-based PC maker Dell on August 1 launched the enterprise-oriented Latitude 7455 laptop in India. Based on Windows 11 on ARM, the laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite platform. It is among the first wave of laptops for businesses and professionals based on Microsoft Copilot+ platform, which earmarks artificial intelligence features that leverages the on-device processing capabilities of the Qualcomm chip.

Dell Latitude 7455: Price and availability

Starting at Rs 159,990, the Dell Latitude 7455 will be available for purchase exclusively for business users starting August 1.

Dell Latitude 7455: Details

The Dell Latitude 7455 is offered in both Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus configurations. According to Dell, the laptop will provide up to 22 hours of battery life. It supports artificial intelligence features offered by Microsoft through the Copilot+ platform. These includes the following:

Cocreator: Users can create AI-generated images using a combination of descriptive words and brushstrokes.

Live Captions: To translate any live or pre-recorded audio from 44 languages to English, making it seamless to connect with friends and colleagues on video calls.
Windows Studio effects: Adjust lighting and offer new creative filters to enhance video calls experience.

Dell Latitude 7455: Specifications

Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon X series
Graphics: Qualcomm Adreno
Memory: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x
Storage: Up to 1TB, M.2 2230, PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
Display: 14-inch IPS, 16:10 QHD+, 400 nits, 100 percent sRGB
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
Battery: 54Wh (3-cell)
Charging: 65W (Type-C)
Ports: 2 USB Type-C, 1 USB Type-C, 1 Optional Touch Fingerprint Reader in Power Button, 1x Universal Audio jack, 1x Micro SD Reader
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

