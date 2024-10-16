Dell XPS 13, powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 2, launched: Price, specs

Dell has launched the Intel-powered XPS 13 laptop in India. Powered by the Core Ultra series processors from series 2, this AI PC features a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of computing 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for carrying out AI workloads. The laptop is eligible for Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC experience, and comes with Dell’s suite of AI tools, including MyDell software for performance optimisation.

Priced at Rs 1,81,990 onwards, the new Dell XPS is now available for purchase at select Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. The laptop will be available on Dell online store starting October 18.

Dell XPS 13: Details

Measuring 14.8mm in thickness and weighing 1.2kg, Dell claims that the XPS 13 is the most portable XPS laptop available. The company stated that the laptop features a minimalist design and uses premium materials, including CNC-machined aluminium and Gorilla Glass 3, for a lightweight yet durable build.

The Dell XPS 13 sports a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display with tandem OLED technology, offering higher brightness while consuming less power. Variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz ensure smoothness, and the display supports Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced dynamic range and vibrant colours.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series Processors Series 2 with Intel AI Boost NPU, the XPS 13 is optimised for running AI features on-device, such as Microsoft Studio Effects during video calls. The laptop will also feature AI-powered tools like Recall and image editing and generation capabilities in the Paint and Photos apps, exclusive to the Copilot+ PC platform. Additionally, the AI-powered MyDell software optimises audio, video, battery life, and overall performance.

To improve connectivity, Dell has also added support for Wi-Fi 7, which the company said offers 4.8 times faster throughput for connectivity during file sharing, video calls, and online collaboration.