Deloitte eyes $5 billion revenue from Indian biz by 2030: South Asia CEO

Global accounting firm Deloitte is targeting a 4 times growth in its revenue from India business to $ 5 billion (about Rs 40,000 crore) by 2030 and become an "undisputed leader" in professional services, its South Asia CEO Romal Shetty said. Deloitte's India business revenue touched Rs 10,000 crore mark in 2023-24 fiscal (June 2023-May 2024), a growth of 30 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We are the fastest growing professional services firm of the country. We want Deloitte India revenues to be Rs 20,000 crore by 2027 and $ 5 billion by 2030," Shetty told PTI.

He said Deloitte India contributed 10 per cent to the growth in global revenue, and 70 per cent to Asia Pacific's growth.

Deloitte's aggregate global revenue grew 3.6 per cent to $ 67.2 billion for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024.

"We disrupted the marketplace in 2023-24 with Rs 10,000 crore revenue. Our aim is to become the undisputed leader in professional services, distinguished by our quality, brand, well-being, and scale. Success for us is to be a kind-hearted, high performing and innovative firm," Shetty said.

The chief executive of the fastest-growing global accounting firm further said that attrition rate in Deloitte India dropped from 29 per cent to 13 per cent in 2023-24. This is much lower than the 20 per cent attrition rate in the 'Big Four' global accounting firms.

Over 25,000 employees were hired last year by Deloitte in India and the total employee strength today is 1.20 lakh.