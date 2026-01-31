Union Budget FY27: When and where to watch Sitharaman's speech live

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 (FY27) in the Lok Sabha tomorrow, making it the first time the Budget is presented on a Sunday.

The Budget speech is important for families, businesses, and financial markets, as it includes major policy decisions, possible tax changes, and clues on economic growth and inflation.

Sitharaman's Budget speech can be watched live on television, online platforms, and on the Business Standard website. Here's a detailed breakdown of when and where to watch the 2026 Budget speech live.

When will the 2026 Union Budget speech be delivered?

The Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The Budget speech will begin at 11 am IST (Indian Standard Time) in Parliament. Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha. The Budget speech is expected to last for around 60–90 minutes.

Where is the Budget speech delivered?

The Union Budget 2026 will be presented in the Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi. After the speech, the Budget documents will be tabled in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Where to watch the 2026 Union Budget speech live

You can watch the Union Budget 2026 speech live on television on Doordarshan and Sansad TV. The telecast is expected to start shortly before the Finance Minister begins the speech.

The Budget speech will also be streamed live online from 11 am on official platforms such as Sansad TV’s YouTube channel, PIB India’s YouTube channel, indiabudget.gov.in, and other government websites.

Business Standard will provide live coverage on its website, including the live stream from the Lok Sabha at 11 am, along with minute-by-minute updates, reactions, and analysis after the Budget speech.

What to do if you missed watching the Budget speech live?

In case you missed watching the Budget speech live, it will be available for replay after the live broadcast on official YouTube channels such as Sansad TV and the Press Information Bureau.

In addition, official Budget documents, including the Budget summary, tax proposals, and detailed expenditure statements, will be uploaded on indiabudget.gov.in and the Press Information Bureau portal.

What to expect from the Union Budget speech this year

The Union Budget speech this year is expected to focus on continuity and long-term goals rather than major surprises. Income tax is likely to be in focus, especially for the middle class, but large changes in tax slabs are unlikely after last year’s relief.

On infrastructure, spending is expected to remain strong, with greater emphasis on efficiency, resilience, and improving India’s long-term competitiveness. For agriculture and the rural economy, the Budget may push further digitisation of farming and expand the cooperative sector under the National Cooperative Policy 2025.

Who is in Sitharaman’s team?

Sitharaman will present the FY27 Budget with a core team of senior bureaucrats and economists. This will be her sixth consecutive Budget and her first without a finance secretary, a post lying vacant after Ajay Seth’s exit in June 2025.

Anuradha Thakur, a 1994-batch IAS officer, is the economic affairs secretary and is presenting her first Budget. She is focused on sustaining growth, maintaining macro stability, and managing the shift to debt-to-GDP as the main fiscal anchor.

V Vualnam, who took charge as expenditure secretary in April 2025, will oversee fiscal discipline and public expenditure management, including implementation of the recommendations of the Sixteenth Finance Commission.

Arvind Shrivastava, revenue secretary since May 2025, is tasked with strengthening tax collections, improving compliance, and simplifying tax processes amid a challenging economic environment.

M Nagaraju, financial services secretary, advises the minister on banking, fintech regulation, financial inclusion, and credit flow to MSMEs, drawing on long experience within the finance ministry.

Arunish Chawla, secretary of DIPAM, is responsible for pushing the disinvestment agenda and boosting non-tax revenues to help maintain fiscal balance.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran will guide macroeconomic strategy and present the Economic Survey ahead of the Budget.