Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric to cut 5% of workforce amid automation, profitability push

Ola Electric to cut 5% of workforce amid automation, profitability push

Ola Electric said it would lay off around 5 per cent of its workforce as part of a restructuring aimed at boosting profitability through greater automation

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric said said it is “doubling down” on speed and discipline by increasing automation across its front-end operations. (Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based Ola Electric on Friday said it would lay off around 5 per cent of its workforce as part of a restructuring aimed at improving profitability through greater automation, reported PTI. 
The SoftBank-backed electric two-wheeler maker said it is “doubling down” on speed and discipline by increasing automation across its front-end operations. The company added that it is focused on building a “leaner organisation” positioned for long-term, profitable growth, the report added.
 
Ola Electric has been working on a business turnaround following early gains delivered through its Hyperservice programme and service-led execution reset, with same-day resolution now achieved for over 80 per cent of service requests nationwide, the report added.
 
 

Why Ola Electric is restructuring operations

The company said it remains focused on delivering a stronger customer experience while streamlining operations. It had previously cut more than 1,000 jobs in March 2025, citing automation-driven efficiency improvements.
 
Ola Electric has been facing increased competition from legacy players such as Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor, as well as rival Ather Energy. The company’s shares have fallen more than 57 per cent since its market debut in August 2024.
 

Sales slump and revised revenue guidance

Moreover, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada), sales for Ola Electric slumped 51 per cent in 2025, affected by registration issues early in the year.
 
During its second-quarter earnings for FY26, the company lowered its full-year revenue target to Rs 3,000–3,200 crore, down from an earlier estimate of Rs 4,200–4,700 crore, while maintaining its margin forecast for the core automotive business, reported Reuters.
 

More From This Section

Vijay, Vijay Shekhar, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm wants to tackle UPI concentration risk via organic tech planspremium

Niva Bupa

Niva Bupa aims to turn profitable in Q4 FY26: CFO Mahendra Vishwanathpremium

Godrej Properties, Godrej One

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5-acre Pune land, eyes ₹2,000 cr revenue

Apple India

Apple to open second Mumbai store soon as it expands India retail

Hemant Malik, executive director of ITC

ITC to roll out freshness-led packaged foods via e-commerce platform

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility layoff Ola electric vehicles BS Web Reports job cut automotive industry Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeGold Silver ETF FallingQ3 Result TodayMardaani 3 Box Office CollectionEconomic Survey 2026 HighlightsIs Market Open on Budget Day Nifty Post-Budget Outlook 2026Budget 2026