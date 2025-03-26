Demand dip: Switch Mobility UK decides to shut down its Sherburn plant

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said the board of its step-down electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, Switch Mobility Ltd, UK (Switch UK), has cleared a proposal to start the consultation process with employees for a potential cessation of manufacturing and assembly activities at its Sherburn facility. This follows a decline in demand in the UK market.

“The board of Switch UK has cleared the proposal to start the consultation process for cessation of the manufacturing and assembly unit at Sherburn. We are not planning to exit the UK market and will execute all the orders in our hand,” said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland, addressing an investor call. Switch will continue to provide aftermarket services in the UK market. At present, the company has 240 employees in the UK, and a certain section of them will be retained due to the existing operations.

"In the wake of continuing general economic uncertainty within the overall bus manufacturing sector in the UK and consequent inability to derive the benefits of scale, the board of directors of Switch UK today approved the commencement of the consultation process with the employees, which could potentially lead to cessation of its manufacturing and assembly activities at its Sherburn facility," Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. It will execute and complete all the orders on hand and will continue to provide service support from two other facilities in Rotherham and Thurrock for the existing vehicles, the filing added.