IT major Wipro bags £500 million, 10-year deal with UK's Phoenix Group

IT services major Wipro, on Wednesday, announced that it has won a £500 million, 10-year strategic deal with Phoenix Group, the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business.

This will be one of the biggest deals for Wipro since 2020, which has been publically announced.

As part of this transformational initiative, a number of Phoenix employees will transition to Wipro. The exact number of employees being transferred to Wipro was not disclosed.

The project is designed to deliver life and pension business administration for the ReAssure business and accelerate Phoenix Group’s operational transformation.

Andy Briggs, Phoenix Group’s chief executive officer (CEO) said: “Wipro's expertise in technology and service makes them ideally placed to help us deliver outstanding service and value for our ReAssure customers on their journey to and through retirement. We are delighted to have them join us as one of our ecosystem of strategic partners for this phase of our transformation journey.”

Under the terms of the deal, Wipro’s existing FCA-regulated entity, Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services Limited (WFOSL), will deliver comprehensive life and pension administration services to Phoenix Group’s ReAssure customers.

These services will encompass policy administration, claims processing, customer service support, data management and reporting, compliance and regulatory support, as well as platform technologies.

“This engagement with Phoenix Group marks an important milestone in the evolution of our work with financial institutions in the UK,” said Omkar Nisal, CEO, Europe, Wipro Limited and non-executive chairman, WFOSL.

UK's Phoenix Group has been transforming its tech landscape and this will be its second such large partnership with an Indian player. In 2023, it signed a deal with TCS worth $723 million.

Phoenix Group, in its announcement, also said that Wipro complements the continuing partnership with TCS Diligenta, which remains a key strategic partner for Phoenix. “In the end-state, more than 8 million existing Phoenix policies will be on BaNCS and TCS Diligenta will continue through their new business capabilities to play a critical role in delivering the long-term growth and customer ambitions of Phoenix,” said the statement from Phoenix Group.

Nagendra Bandaru, managing partner and global head —technology services — Wipro, said, “This strategic engagement with Phoenix Group reflects our commitment to leveraging our deep transformation expertise around process and technology — including Cloud, data, and AI — to drive increased operational agility for clients in the financial services sector. We are thrilled to partner with Phoenix Group at this critical juncture of their transformation journey and support them as they look to navigate an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

As part of the engagement, Wipro will assume management of the core policy administration ALPHA platform, modernising it with AI, automation, Cloud, and digital transformation technologies. This modernisation initiative will ensure the platform is future-ready, enhancing efficiency, and delivering superior customer experiences for Phoenix Group policyholders.

Wipro will also strengthen its UK presence by establishing additional technology and operational service hubs.

These hubs will be supported by a team of experts from both Phoenix Group and Wipro. They will work collaboratively to further enhance customer experience.