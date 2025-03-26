L&T wins largest contract ever as QatarEnergy awards one worth over $4 bn

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced it has won its largest order ever, without disclosing the amount, which sources pegged at above $4 billion.
In its press note, L&T said QatarEnergy LNG has awarded an Ultra Mega Offshore Contract for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project (NFPS COMP 4) to the engineering entity.
“Making it the largest single contract ever received by L&T,” the note said. L&T does not disclose the exact order value; however, it offers a range, and ultra mega contracts refer to those above Rs 15,000 crore in value.
S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, L&T, said, “Securing QatarEnergy LNG's Ultra Mega Offshore Contract—the largest single order in our history—is a landmark achievement. This prestigious project strengthens our global energy portfolio while supporting Qatar's energy security objectives.” The scope of work encompasses the engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and commissioning of two offshore compression complexes.
As of December, L&T’s outstanding order book was at Rs 5.64 trillion, its highest ever. For the December 2024-ended quarter, L&T won new orders worth Rs 1.16 trillion, also its all-time quarterly high. About 60 per cent of the orders L&T won in the first nine months of the current financial year were from the international market, where West Asia dominates.
Also Read
In September 2023, L&T won two packages related to Saudi Aramco’s Jafurah unconventional gas production project in Saudi Arabia of combined value of $3.9 billion, its largest ever back then.
Until last week, between January 1 and March 19, L&T reported new order wins of at least Rs 18,000 crore to the stock exchanges, lower than the at least Rs 45,500 crore worth of orders it reported for the same period a year back. The latest win may, however, change this comparison. L&T reports order wins in a range of value; the above values refer to the lower end of the band. In its media call in January, L&T senior executives had maintained their previous guidance of 10 per cent growth in order inflow expected for full year FY25.