Home / Companies / News / Bandhan Bank inks MoU with Indian Air Force for corporate salary account

Bandhan Bank inks MoU with Indian Air Force for corporate salary account

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said it has inked an MoU with the Indian Air Force to provide corporate salary accounts to the defence personnel

Representative Image
The RBI has appointed Bandhan Bank as an agency bank. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said it has inked an MoU with the Indian Air Force to provide corporate salary accounts to the defence personnel.

The Bandhan Bank Shaurya Salary Account' will have features like zero balance savings account, protection for self and family, and attractive interest rates, the lender said in a statement.

"Bandhan Bank, with its pan Indian presence, is deeply committed to support the nation through every initiative. We are excited to strengthen our partnership with the IAF to deliver superior banking experience," Executive Director and Chief Business Officer Rajinder Babbar said.

The RBI has appointed Bandhan Bank as an agency bank. The lender has been also authorised by the Central Board of Direct Taxes for collection of taxes, and disbursement of central civil and railway pensions.

Bandhan Bank currently has 6,300 banking outlets, with total business touching Rs 2.73 lakh crore, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IT major Wipro bags £500 million, 10-year deal with UK's Phoenix Group

Premium

Amazon Fresh ups presence in tier-II, -III mkts; expands to over 170 cities

L&T's biggest ever: Bags contract worth over $4 bn from QatarEnergy

Premium

Airtel prepays additional spectrum dues of Rs 5,985 cr for 2024 auctions

TPG, other investors buy 90% stake in Siemens Gamesa's India wind business

Topics :Bandhan BankIndian Air ForceRBI

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story