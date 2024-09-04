Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DeVANS forays into premium lager, expands six fields with Brute and Pilsner

Six Fields Brute is the first strong lager variant in the iconic range, embodying a robust, full-bodied beer that promises a rare experience for bold consumers

DeVans two new variants- Six Fields Brute and Six Fields Pilsner
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 5:09 PM IST
Jammu-based alcove player DeVANS expands Six Fields' beer portfolio with Brute and Pilsner variants to foray into the premium lager segments, as per a company statement.

The Six Fields segment currently consists of two Belgian-style wheat beers: Six Fields Blanche and Six Fields Cult. DeVANS' latest launches cater to the evolving consumer palate and will initially be available in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

“Six Fields is testimony to the innovative streak DeVANS has instilled in the domestic beer market. We are elated to expand the Six Fields bouquet into the premium strong and lager beer segments, catering to a much wider consumer base. The Six Fields bouquet now has something for every discerning consumer,” said Prem Dewan, chairman and managing director (CMD), DeVANS.

Six Fields Brute is the first strong lager variant in the iconic range, embodying a robust, full-bodied beer that promises a rare experience for bold consumers, while Six Fields Pilsner is a smooth lager with a crisp, clear, golden colour and a refreshing taste. Six Fields Brute offers up to 8 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV). Six Fields Pilsner, on the other hand, is a light, refreshing beer with up to 5 per cent ABV.

DeVANS, under its portfolio, has premium quality malt spirits, and the Indian Single Malt segment with its flagship GianChand Single Malt Whisky has won multiple awards and reviews worldwide from the likes of global whisky guru Jim Murray. The company has an overall brewing capacity of more than 1,80,600 kilolitres owing to pan-India production tie-ups across regions like Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, etc.
First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

