Airtel deploys more spectrum in Rajasthan to boost 5G, 4G network capacity

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it has deployed more spectrum across all 50 districts in Rajasthan, boosting 5G/4G network capacities to spruce up voice and data connectivity for subscribers in the state. The deployment will also widen Airtel coverage along highways and rail routes and increase its footprint in rural areas amid an exponential rise in the demand for connectivity. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp An Airtel release said the company has completed the deployment of the additional spectrum it acquired in July 2024. The additional spectrum has been deployed across all 50 districts in the state.

"The deployment of additional 5MHz on the 1800 band and additional 4Mhz on the 900 band will give a boost to Airtel's 5G/4G network capacities, which, in turn, will improve and enhance data speeds and provide significantly better coverage inside homes and buildings both in urban and rural areas," the release said.

Subscribers across Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Alwar, Sikar and Pali and other locations will enjoy an elevated quality of service both on voice and data, the company added.

"With the integration of this new spectrum, customers across the state can now enjoy enhanced call connectivity, faster data speeds and an overall improved performance," Marut Dilawari, CEO - Rajasthan, Bharti Airtel, said.

Bharti Airtel secured 97 Mhz of spectrum at the recently concluded spectrum auction.

It not only re-acquired the expired spectrum holdings but also expanded its sub-GHz spectrum and consolidated its fragmented spectrum blocks into a continuous spectrum.

"With its diverse spectrum holdings across the 900, 1800, 2100 and 2300 bands, the company is well positioned to serve the growing demand for high-speed data services with 5G and 4G network," the release said.

The telco has also recently started refarming the mid-band spectrum for 5G to meet the growing data demands.