Home / Companies / News / DevDynamics.ai raises $600,000 led by Powerhouse Ventures for amplifying AI

DevDynamics.ai raises $600,000 led by Powerhouse Ventures for amplifying AI

Engineering analytics platform DevDynamics on Monday said it has raised $600,000 (about Rs 4.98 crore) led by Powerhouse Ventures for amplifying its AI capabilities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Founded in 2022 by Pruthviraj Haral and Rishi Saraf, the company is building a co-pilot for software engineering leaders.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Engineering analytics platform DevDynamics on Monday said it has raised USD 600,000 (about Rs 4.98 crore) led by Powerhouse Ventures for amplifying its AI capabilities. 

Other investors include Sunn91 Ventures, PointOne Capital, and select angel investors, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2022 by Pruthviraj Haral and Rishi Saraf, the company is building a co-pilot for software engineering leaders.

DevDynamics' AI co-pilot feature will help software leaders explore insights, get suggestions and anticipate challenges - transforming the landscape of engineering decision-making, the company said.

Also Read

SBI Mutual Fund raises Rs 3,600 crore through dividend yield NFO

Housing finance company Aviom raises $30 million in a funding round

Video telematics platform Lightmetrics raises $8.5 mn from Sequoia Capital

SBI raises $750 mn through bonds to fund offshore business growth

Risk management platform Effectiv raises $4.5 mn capital in seed funding

IT companies partially affected by transport strike in Bengaluru

NDMC mulling deploying security guards for assets installed for G20

Qualcomm to supply Apple Inc with 5G chips until 2026 under new deal

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh gets one more day to pay Rs 100 cr to Kalanithi Maran

TCS joins Living Heart Project to create digital human heart models

Topics :Artificial intelligenceCompanies

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story