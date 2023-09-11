Qualcomm to supply Apple Inc with 5G chips until 2026 under new deal

Qualcomm is the leading designer of what are known as modem chips that connect phones to mobile data networks. The San Diego, California-based firm previously signed a supply deal with Apple in 2019, after the two companies settled a protracted legal battle.
That chip supply agreement ends this year, meaning that the iPhones that Apple is expected to announce Tuesday would be the last phone debut under that agreement.
Under the deal announced Monday, Qualcomm said it will supply Apple with chips for phones that will come out each year until 2026. Qualcomm did not disclose the value of the deal, saying only that the terms are "similar" to its previous agreement.
However, Qualcomm made a similar projection about its business with Apple in 2021 that turned out to be overly conservative, with iPhone 14 models released last year all using Qualcomm modems.