DGCA extends IndiGo's Turkish wet lease amid India-Turkey tensions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted a three-month extension to budget carrier IndiGo for operating two Boeing 777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines under a “wet lease” arrangement, industry sources said on Friday.

The airline had requested an extension of six months. Under “wet lease” terms, the aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance are all provided by the lessor — in this case, Turkish Airlines — while the lessee, IndiGo, sells tickets and markets the service.

The DGCA’s approval comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Turkey, following the latter’s full diplomatic and military support to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April and Operation Sindoor on 7 May.

The “wet lease” arrangement between the two airlines began in 2023. It allowed IndiGo to launch flights to Istanbul, which is beyond the range of a narrow-body aircraft such as the A320, without immediately investing in wide-body aircraft of its own.

Out of about 430 aircraft in IndiGo’s fleet, only three are wide-body planes — two leased from Turkish Airlines and one from Norse Atlantic Airways. The remainder are narrow-body aircraft.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers defended the airline’s partnership with Turkish Airlines, saying it functions within established international norms and government policies.

“The relationship between countries in the aviation sector is governed by what are known as Air Services Agreements. These define the number of flights that can be operated between nations,” Elbers said.

He added that the airline operates in full compliance with the regulatory framework in place. “If there are any changes in that framework, we will naturally adjust our operations to stay aligned,” he said.

Elbers also emphasised that the leased aircraft are serving a clear passenger need, with the vast majority of travellers on these flights being Indian nationals. “People have made travel plans and bookings. Our priority is to ensure that we continue to serve them. At the same time, we remain alert and responsive to any changes in the regulatory or geopolitical landscape,” he added.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had on 15 May revoked the security clearance of Istanbul-based Çelebi Aviation Holding, citing national security concerns. Çelebi, which provided ground handling services at major Indian airports, challenged the decision in court. The Bombay High Court has since issued a temporary injunction preventing Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from finalising bids to replace Çelebi, pending further review.