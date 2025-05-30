Home / Companies / News / Adani Energy Solutions bags ₹1,600 cr transmission project in Maharashtra

Adani Energy Solutions bags ₹1,600 cr transmission project in Maharashtra

The project will evacuate 1.5 GW of green power from Raigad and boost AESL's network capacity to over 93,000 MVA and 26,000 circuit kilometres

Adani Group
The project will be carried out by a company called WRNES Talegaon Power Transmission Ltd, which AESL officially acquired on Friday | Bloomberg
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Friday said it has secured an inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra worth ₹1,600 crore.
 
With this project, the company’s transmission order book now stands at ₹61,600 crore.
 
The project includes setting up 3,000 Mega Volt-Amperes (MVA) of substation capacity, along with other related transmission infrastructure, taking AESL’s overall transmission network to 26,696 circuit kilometres (ckm) and 93,236 MVA of transformation capacity, the company said.
 
The project will evacuate green power from Maharashtra’s Raigad region, it added. 
 
AESL is scheduled to commission the project by January 2028.
 
Once completed, the project will enable AESL to carry 1.5 GW of green power from upcoming hydro pumped storage projects (PSP) in the region and help meet demand from Mumbai and surrounding areas. The project is expected to be completed by January 2028.

The work will be carried out by WRNES Talegaon Power Transmission Ltd, a company officially acquired by AESL on Friday.
 
The acquisition was made under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) mechanism from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) at a face value of ₹10 per share.
 
AESL’s shares on Friday closed at ₹867.80, down ₹13.15 or 1.49 per cent.
First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

