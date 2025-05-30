Home / Companies / News / Debashis Chatterjee retires; Venu Lambu named CEO & MD of LTIMindtree

Debashis Chatterjee retires; Venu Lambu named CEO & MD of LTIMindtree

Chatterjee, who led the firm through its merger and growth phase, will be succeeded by Venu Lambu, former CEO of Randstad Digital, effective 31 May 2025

LTIMindree CEO & MD Debashis Chatterjee
LTIMindree CEO & MD Debashis Chatterjee
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IT services firm LTIMindtree’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Debashis Chatterjee has retired due to personal reasons, the company said during its 29th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.
 
CEO-designate Venu Lambu has been appointed CEO and MD with effect from Saturday (May 31).
 
“As I reflect on my journey with LTIMindtree, I am filled with humility and pride. Leading this organisation from its formative days has been an honour, and I take immense satisfaction in the foundations we've built for future success. I am confident that under Venu's capable leadership, LTIMindtree will continue to thrive and reach new milestones,” said Chatterjee in a statement.
 
Chatterjee joined Mindtree as CEO and MD 2019, until its merger with L&T Infotech in 2022. After the merger, he continued to be CEO and MD of the merged entity.
 
“Under his leadership, LTIMindtree became India's sixth-largest IT services firm by revenue, effectively integrating the strengths of both the legacy organisations to enhance service offerings and drive innovation,” said the company in a statement.
 
SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman, LTIMindtree, said, “It is with deep appreciation that we bid farewell to Debashis Chatterjee, whose leadership has been instrumental in propelling LTIMindtree to new heights. He is a fantastic person with immense knowledge and intellectual depth. It was a pleasure to work with him. We are grateful for his invaluable contributions and wish him continued success in all his future endeavours." 

Also Read

LTIMindtree shares gain 3% after launching NextEra JV with Aramco Digital

IT stocks shine: Nifty IT rises 2% as US Federal court blocks Trump tariffs

LTIMIndtree, Aramco Digital to start IT services company in Saudi Arabia

LTIMindtree signs $450 mn deal, its largest yet, with agribusiness firm

LTIMindtree bags record $450 million deal with global agribusiness firm

 
Chatterjee has been working with Lambu for a seamless leadership transition since the beginning of the year.
 
Before joining LTIMindtree, Lambu served as CEO of Randstad Digital, the $3 billion digital arm of Randstad.
 
He is also not new to the company, as he worked with it during 2020-2023, when he led the global markets.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Perishables fuel Air India's cargo growth amid cold chain overhaul

Adani Energy Solutions bags ₹1,600 cr transmission project in Maharashtra

Adani's Mumbai airport faces backlash from IndiGo, Air India over deposits

Premium

Chennai to become Hyundai's largest export hub outside South Korea

Waaree secures $176 million deal to supply 586 MW solar modules in US

Topics :LTIMindtreeIT servicesleadership and work

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story