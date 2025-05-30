Debashis Chatterjee retires; Venu Lambu named CEO & MD of LTIMindtree

IT services firm LTIMindtree’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Debashis Chatterjee has retired due to personal reasons, the company said during its 29th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

CEO-designate Venu Lambu has been appointed CEO and MD with effect from Saturday (May 31).

“As I reflect on my journey with LTIMindtree, I am filled with humility and pride. Leading this organisation from its formative days has been an honour, and I take immense satisfaction in the foundations we've built for future success. I am confident that under Venu's capable leadership, LTIMindtree will continue to thrive and reach new milestones,” said Chatterjee in a statement.

Chatterjee joined Mindtree as CEO and MD 2019, until its merger with L&T Infotech in 2022. After the merger, he continued to be CEO and MD of the merged entity.

“Under his leadership, LTIMindtree became India's sixth-largest IT services firm by revenue, effectively integrating the strengths of both the legacy organisations to enhance service offerings and drive innovation,” said the company in a statement.

"Under his leadership, LTIMindtree became India's sixth-largest IT services firm by revenue, effectively integrating the strengths of both the legacy organisations to enhance service offerings and drive innovation," said the company in a statement.

SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman, LTIMindtree, said, "It is with deep appreciation that we bid farewell to Debashis Chatterjee, whose leadership has been instrumental in propelling LTIMindtree to new heights. He is a fantastic person with immense knowledge and intellectual depth. It was a pleasure to work with him. We are grateful for his invaluable contributions and wish him continued success in all his future endeavours."

Chatterjee has been working with Lambu for a seamless leadership transition since the beginning of the year.

Before joining LTIMindtree, Lambu served as CEO of Randstad Digital, the $3 billion digital arm of Randstad.

He is also not new to the company, as he worked with it during 2020-2023, when he led the global markets.