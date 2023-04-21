DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe after an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi entertained a female friend in the cockpit.

"DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter. The Investigation team will examine the relevant facts," said a senior DGCA official.

The official added that the incident happened on February 27 when an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi allegedly entertained a female friend in the cockpit.

"The act violates aviation regulator DGCA safety norms," said the official.

Further details are awaited.

