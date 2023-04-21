Home / Companies / News / DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe after an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi entertained a female friend in the cockpit

General News
DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed probe after an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi entertained a female friend in the cockpit.

"DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter. The Investigation team will examine the relevant facts," said a senior DGCA official.

The official added that the incident happened on February 27 when an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi allegedly entertained a female friend in the cockpit.

"The act violates aviation regulator DGCA safety norms," said the official.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on April 18, a Delhi-bound Air India flight asked for a priority landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport after a suspected windshield crack.

However, the aircraft landed normally. The flight originated from Pune. The pilot of the aircraft asked for a priority landing at Delhi airport after a suspected wind crack said source.

On April 18, a Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after a false warning, the airline spokesperson said.

"On April 18, a SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated the cockpit," the spokesperson said.s.

According to the SpiceJet spokesperson, the light was later extinguished upon actions taken by the flight captain.

"Before landing, all operational parameters were observed to be normal and the aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally," the spokesperson said.

"Subsequently, upon opening of AFT cargo, no sign of fire or smoke was found and based on initial assessment, the warning was observed to be false," the spokesperson added.

Topics :DGCAAir India

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Also Read

DGCA plans to hire 400 tech staff in 1-2 yrs; increase offices to 19: Chief

A challenge to maintain, better India's aviation safety ranking: DGCA chief

Nepal plane crash: Singapore's Transport Ministry to analyse black boxes

DGCA to issue norms to compensate for tickets downgraded involuntarily

AirAsia integrates pilot flight duty logbook with DGCA's eGCA platform

Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO

End to Twitter's legacy blue checkmarks; Pope losses tick, LeBron retains

With nearly 100% stock returns in 16 months ITC is in no hurry to win

Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board as additional director

Apollo pitches investors on deal to ease industrywide fundraising slump

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story